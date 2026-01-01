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Kinoafisha Persons Shandor Berkeshi Awards

Awards and nominations of Shandor Berkeshi

Shandor Berkeshi
Awards and nominations of Shandor Berkeshi
Sochi Open Russian Film Festival 2013 Sochi Open Russian Film Festival 2013
Best Cinematographer
Winner
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