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Shandor Berkeshi Shandor Berkeshi
Kinoafisha Persons Shandor Berkeshi

Shandor Berkeshi

Shandor Berkeshi

Date of Birth
26 December 1963
Age
62 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

Den nedeli - lyuboy 7.4
Den nedeli - lyuboy (2024)
14+ (First Love) 6.9
14+ (First Love) (2015)

Filmography

Den nedeli - lyuboy 7.4
Den nedeli - lyuboy Den nedeli - lyuboy
Drama 2024, Russia
Watch trailer
14+ (First Love) 6.9
14+ (First Love) 14+
Romantic 2015, Russia
Watch trailer
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