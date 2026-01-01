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Shandor Berkeshi
Shandor Berkeshi
Kinoafisha
Persons
Shandor Berkeshi
Shandor Berkeshi
Shandor Berkeshi
Date of Birth
26 December 1963
Age
62 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
7.4
Den nedeli - lyuboy
(2024)
6.9
14+ (First Love)
(2015)
Filmography
7.4
Den nedeli - lyuboy
Den nedeli - lyuboy
Drama
2024, Russia
Watch trailer
6.9
14+ (First Love)
14+
Romantic
2015, Russia
Watch trailer
Show more
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