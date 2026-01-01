Menu
Marco Pérez
Marco Pérez
Date of Birth
23 August 1977
Age
48 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero
Popular Films
7.8
Amores Perros
(2000)
7.4
Trade
(2007)
6.1
Desierto
(2015)
Filmography
Genre
All
Crime
Drama
Thriller
Year
All
2015
2007
2000
All
3
Films
3
Actor
3
6.1
Desierto
Desierto
Drama
2015, Mexico / France
7.4
Trade
Trade
Drama, Crime
2007, Germany / USA
7.8
Amores Perros
Amores Perros
Drama, Thriller
2000, Mexico
Watch trailer
