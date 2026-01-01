Menu
Marco Pérez

Date of Birth
23 August 1977
Age
48 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero

Filmography

Genre
Year
Desierto 6.1
Desierto Desierto
Drama 2015, Mexico / France
Trade 7.4
Trade Trade
Drama, Crime 2007, Germany / USA
Amores Perros 7.8
Amores Perros Amores Perros
Drama, Thriller 2000, Mexico
