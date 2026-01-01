Megan Ketch

Menu
Date of Birth
26 July 1982
Age
43 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actress, Producer, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Filmography
6.6
Louder Than Bombs
Louder Than Bombs
Drama
2015, Norway / France / Denmark
