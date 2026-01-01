Megan Ketch

Menu
Date of Birth
26 July 1982
Age
43 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actress, Producer, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Filmography

Genre
Year
Louder Than Bombs 6.6
Louder Than Bombs Louder Than Bombs
Drama 2015, Norway / France / Denmark
