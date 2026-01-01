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Akis Sakellariou Akis Sakellariou
Kinoafisha Persons Akis Sakellariou

Akis Sakellariou

Akis Sakellariou

Date of Birth
9 November 1961
Age
64 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Actor type
Action hero, Thriller hero, The Adventurer

Popular Films

God Loves Caviar 6.1
God Loves Caviar (2012)
The Bricklayer 5.0
The Bricklayer (2023)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Bricklayer 5
The Bricklayer The Bricklayer
Action, Thriller 2023, USA
Watch trailer
God Loves Caviar 6.1
God Loves Caviar O Theos agapaei to haviari
History, Biography, Adventure 2012, Greece / Russia
Watch trailer
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