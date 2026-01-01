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About
Filmography
Akis Sakellariou
Akis Sakellariou
Kinoafisha
Persons
Akis Sakellariou
Akis Sakellariou
Akis Sakellariou
Date of Birth
9 November 1961
Age
64 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Actor type
Action hero
,
Thriller hero
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
6.1
God Loves Caviar
(2012)
5.0
The Bricklayer
(2023)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Biography
History
Thriller
Year
All
2023
2012
All
2
Films
2
Actor
2
5
The Bricklayer
The Bricklayer
Action, Thriller
2023, USA
Watch trailer
6.1
God Loves Caviar
O Theos agapaei to haviari
History, Biography, Adventure
2012, Greece / Russia
Watch trailer
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