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Filmography
Michelle Butterly
Michelle Butterly
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michelle Butterly
Michelle Butterly
Michelle Butterly
Date of Birth
5 February 1970
Age
56 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
8.2
Beautiful People
(2008)
7.3
Everyman
(2015)
Filmography
7.3
Everyman
Everyman
Drama, Theatrical
2015, Great Britain
8.3
Beautiful People
Comedy
2008, Great Britain
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