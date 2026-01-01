Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Maria Kraakman
Maria Kraakman
Kinoafisha
Persons
Maria Kraakman
Maria Kraakman
Maria Kraakman
Date of Birth
5 August 1975
Age
50 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actress, Writer
Actor type
Thriller hero, Comedy actor
Popular Films
6.6
Schneider vs. Bax
(2015)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Thriller
Year
All
2015
All
1
Films
1
Actor
1
6.6
Schneider vs. Bax
Schneider vs. Bax
Thriller, Comedy
2015, Netherlands
Watch trailer
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree