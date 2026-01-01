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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Aleksandr Palchikov
Aleksandr Palchikov
Kinoafisha
Persons
Aleksandr Palchikov
Aleksandr Palchikov
Aleksandr Palchikov
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Action hero
Popular Films
6.5
Rozysk
(2013)
6.4
Gromozeka
(2011)
6.0
Emelya
(2024)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Comedy
Crime
Detective
Drama
Year
All
2024
2015
2013
2011
All
4
Films
2
TV Shows
2
Actor
4
6
Emelya
Detective, Action
2024, Russia
2.4
Voyna polov
Voyna polov
Comedy
2015, Russia
Watch trailer
6.5
Rozysk
Drama, Crime, Detective
2013, Russia
6.4
Gromozeka
Gromozeka
Drama
2011, Russia
Watch trailer
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