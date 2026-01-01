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Aleksandr Palchikov Aleksandr Palchikov
Kinoafisha Persons Aleksandr Palchikov

Aleksandr Palchikov

Aleksandr Palchikov

Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Action hero

Popular Films

Rozysk 6.5
Rozysk (2013)
Gromozeka 6.4
Gromozeka (2011)
Emelya 6.0
Emelya (2024)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Emelya 6
Emelya
Detective, Action 2024, Russia
Voyna polov 2.4
Voyna polov Voyna polov
Comedy 2015, Russia
Watch trailer
Rozysk 6.5
Rozysk
Drama, Crime, Detective 2013, Russia
Gromozeka 6.4
Gromozeka Gromozeka
Drama 2011, Russia
Watch trailer
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