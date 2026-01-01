Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Marc Zinga
Marc Zinga
Kinoafisha
Persons
Marc Zinga
Marc Zinga
Marc Zinga
Date of Birth
21 October 1984
Age
41 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Actor, Director, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor
Popular Films
7.5
Dheepan
(2015)
6.9
Tori et Lokita
(2022)
6.2
Omen
(2023)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Year
All
2023
2022
2015
2013
All
5
Films
5
Actor
5
6.2
Omen
Augure
Drama
2023, Belgium / Congo / France / Netherlands / South Africa
Watch trailer
5.6
Black Box
Black Box
Drama
2023, Belgium / Germany
6.9
Tori et Lokita
Tori et Lokita
Drama
2022, France / Belgium
Watch trailer
7.5
Dheepan
Dheepan
Crime, Drama
2015, USA
Watch trailer
5.9
Les rayures du zèbre
Les rayures du zèbre
Comedy, Drama
2013, Belgium
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree