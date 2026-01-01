Marc Zinga

Menu
Date of Birth
21 October 1984
Age
41 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Actor, Director, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Dheepan 7.5
Dheepan (2015)
Tori et Lokita 6.9
Tori et Lokita (2022)
Omen 6.2
Omen (2023)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Omen 6.2
Omen Augure
Drama 2023, Belgium / Congo / France / Netherlands / South Africa
Watch trailer
Black Box 5.6
Black Box Black Box
Drama 2023, Belgium / Germany
Tori et Lokita 6.9
Tori et Lokita Tori et Lokita
Drama 2022, France / Belgium
Watch trailer
Dheepan 7.5
Dheepan Dheepan
Crime, Drama 2015, USA
Watch trailer
Les rayures du zèbre 5.9
Les rayures du zèbre Les rayures du zèbre
Comedy, Drama 2013, Belgium
