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Filmography
Michael Dauber
Michael Dauber
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michael Dauber
Michael Dauber
Michael Dauber
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
7.0
Disorder
(2015)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Thriller
Year
All
2015
All
1
Films
1
Actor
1
7
Disorder
Maryland
Drama, Thriller
2015, France / Belgium
Watch trailer
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