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About
Filmography
Louis Hunter
Louis Hunter
Kinoafisha
Persons
Louis Hunter
Louis Hunter
Louis Hunter
Date of Birth
17 March 1992
Age
34 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Actor, Producer
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Horror actor
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
5.1
Jack Goes Home
(2016)
4.9
Killing Animals
(2015)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Horror
Thriller
Year
All
2016
2015
All
2
Films
2
Actor
2
5.1
Jack Goes Home
Jack Goes Home
Horror, Thriller, Drama
2016, USA
4.9
Killing Animals
Killing Animals
Drama
2015, USA
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