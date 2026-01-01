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Louis Hunter Louis Hunter
Kinoafisha Persons Louis Hunter

Louis Hunter

Louis Hunter

Date of Birth
17 March 1992
Age
34 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Actor, Producer
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Horror actor, Thriller hero

Popular Films

Jack Goes Home 5.1
Jack Goes Home (2016)
4.9
Killing Animals (2015)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Jack Goes Home 5.1
Jack Goes Home Jack Goes Home
Horror, Thriller, Drama 2016, USA
4.9
Killing Animals Killing Animals
Drama 2015, USA
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