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Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
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Filmography
Lello Arena
Lello Arena
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lello Arena
Lello Arena
Lello Arena
Date of Birth
1 November 1953
Age
72 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Occupation
Actor, Writer, Director
Popular Films
6.4
Wondrous Boccaccio
(2015)
Filmography
6.4
Wondrous Boccaccio
Maraviglioso Boccaccio
History
2015, Italy / France
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