Alex McQueen

Date of Birth
1 January 1974
Age
52 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor, Romantic hero
Popular Films
7.4
Youth
(2015)
7.3
That Christmas
(2024)
7.2
Midas Man
(2024)
Filmography
All
12
Films
9
TV Shows
3
Actor
12
Agatha Christie's Seven Dials
Drama, Crime, Detective
2026, Great Britain
6.3
Tornado
Tornado
Action, Drama, Thriller
2025, USA
Watch trailer
7.2
Midas Man
Midas Man
Biography, Drama
2024, Great Britain
Watch trailer
7.3
That Christmas
That Christmas
Adventure, Animation, Comedy
2024, Great Britain
Watch trailer
4.8
Downhill
Downhill
Drama, Comedy
2019, USA
5.3
Horrible Histories: The Movie
Horrible Histories: The Movie - Rotten Romans
Comedy, Family, History
2019, Switzerland
6.6
Sally4Ever
Drama, Comedy, Romantic
2018, Great Britain
7.4
Youth
Youth
Drama
2015, Italy / France / Switzerland / Great Britain
Watch trailer
6
I Give It a Year
I Give It a Year
Romantic, Comedy
2013, Great Britain
Watch trailer
6.9
One Chance
One Chance
Biography, Comedy, Musical
2013, Great Britain
Watch trailer
7.1
Hunderby
Comedy
2012, Great Britain
6.1
Gambit
Gambit
Horror, Comedy, Crime
2012, USA
Watch trailer
