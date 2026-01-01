Menu
Alex McQueen Alex McQueen
Kinoafisha Persons Alex McQueen

Alex McQueen

Alex McQueen

Date of Birth
1 January 1974
Age
52 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

Youth 7.4
Youth (2015)
That Christmas 7.3
That Christmas (2024)
Midas Man 7.2
Midas Man (2024)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Agatha Christie's Seven Dials
Agatha Christie's Seven Dials
Drama, Crime, Detective 2026, Great Britain
Tornado 6.3
Tornado Tornado
Action, Drama, Thriller 2025, USA
Watch trailer
Midas Man 7.2
Midas Man Midas Man
Biography, Drama 2024, Great Britain
Watch trailer
That Christmas 7.3
That Christmas That Christmas
Adventure, Animation, Comedy 2024, Great Britain
Watch trailer
Downhill 4.8
Downhill Downhill
Drama, Comedy 2019, USA
Horrible Histories: The Movie 5.3
Horrible Histories: The Movie Horrible Histories: The Movie - Rotten Romans
Comedy, Family, History 2019, Switzerland
Sally4Ever 6.6
Sally4Ever
Drama, Comedy, Romantic 2018, Great Britain
Youth 7.4
Youth Youth
Drama 2015, Italy / France / Switzerland / Great Britain
Watch trailer
I Give It a Year 6
I Give It a Year I Give It a Year
Romantic, Comedy 2013, Great Britain
Watch trailer
One Chance 6.9
One Chance One Chance
Biography, Comedy, Musical 2013, Great Britain
Watch trailer
Hunderby 7.1
Hunderby
Comedy 2012, Great Britain
Gambit 6.1
Gambit Gambit
Horror, Comedy, Crime 2012, USA
Watch trailer
