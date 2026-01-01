Menu
Massimo Serato
Massimo Serato
Date of Birth
31 May 1917
Age
72 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Date of death
22 December 1989
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero, Horror actor
Popular Films
7.1
Don't Look Now
(1973)
5.6
The Naked Maja
(1958)
4.8
David and Goliath
(1960)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Biography
Drama
Family
Horror
Romantic
Thriller
Year
All
1973
1960
1958
All
3
Films
3
Actor
3
7.1
Don't Look Now
Don't Look Now
Thriller, Drama, Horror
1973, Great Britain / Italy
4.8
David and Goliath
David e Golia
Action, Drama, Family
1960, Italy
5.6
The Naked Maja
The Naked Maja
Drama, Adventure, Biography, Romantic
1958, USA / France / Italy
