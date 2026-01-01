Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Massimo Serato Massimo Serato
Kinoafisha Persons Massimo Serato

Massimo Serato

Massimo Serato

Date of Birth
31 May 1917
Age
72 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Date of death
22 December 1989
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero, Horror actor

Popular Films

Don't Look Now 7.1
Don't Look Now (1973)
The Naked Maja 5.6
The Naked Maja (1958)
David and Goliath 4.8
David and Goliath (1960)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Don't Look Now 7.1
Don't Look Now Don't Look Now
Thriller, Drama, Horror 1973, Great Britain / Italy
David and Goliath 4.8
David and Goliath David e Golia
Action, Drama, Family 1960, Italy
The Naked Maja 5.6
The Naked Maja The Naked Maja
Drama, Adventure, Biography, Romantic 1958, USA / France / Italy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more