Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Alessandra Ambrosio
Alessandra Ambrosio
Kinoafisha
Persons
Alessandra Ambrosio
Alessandra Ambrosio
Alessandra Ambrosio
Date of Birth
11 April 1981
Age
44 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Actress
Height
177 cm (5 ft 10 in)
Eye colour
dark brown
Popular Films
6.9
Daddy's Home
(2015)
6.6
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows
(2016)
6.5
Daddy's Home 2
(2017)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Comedy
Fantasy
Sci-Fi
Year
All
2017
2016
2015
All
3
Films
3
Actress
3
6.5
Daddy's Home 2
Daddy's Home 2
Comedy
2017, USA
Watch trailer
6.6
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows
Sci-Fi, Comedy, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
2016, USA
Watch trailer
6.9
Daddy's Home
Daddy's Home
Comedy
2015, USA
Watch trailer
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree