Kinoafisha
Oleksandr Parkhomenko
Date of Birth
11 November 1946
Age
70 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Date of death
22 January 2017
Occupation
Director, Writer, Producer
Popular Films
7.7
Luka
(2013)
6.6
Ostrov Volchiy
(1969)
5.1
Vozvrashchenie v Zurbagan
(1990)
Filmography
7.7
Luka
Luka
Biography, History, Drama
2013, Ukraine / Belarus
Watch trailer
5.1
Vozvrashchenie v Zurbagan
Vozvrashchenie v Zurbagan
Drama
1990, USSR
6.6
Ostrov Volchiy
Ostrov Volchiy
Drama
1969, USSR
