Oleksandr Parkhomenko
Date of Birth
11 November 1946
Age
70 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Date of death
22 January 2017
Occupation
Director, Writer, Producer

Popular Films

Filmography

Luka 7.7
Biography, History, Drama 2013, Ukraine / Belarus
Vozvrashchenie v Zurbagan 5.1
Drama 1990, USSR
Ostrov Volchiy 6.6
Drama 1969, USSR
