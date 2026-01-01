Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Ellie Kendrick
Ellie Kendrick
Kinoafisha
Persons
Ellie Kendrick
Ellie Kendrick
Ellie Kendrick
Date of Birth
8 June 1990
Age
36 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actress, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Action hero
Popular Films
7.6
Upstairs Downstairs
(2010)
7.4
An Education
(2009)
7.1
Globe: Romeo and Juliet
(2009)
Filmography
6.6
Bonus Track
Bonus Track
Comedy, Music
2023, Great Britain
6.4
COBRA
Drama, Action
2020, Great Britain
6.4
The Levelling
The Levelling
Drama
2016, Great Britain
5.6
Cheerful Weather for the Wedding
Cheerful Weather for the Wedding
Drama, Comedy
2011, USA
Watch trailer
7.6
Upstairs Downstairs
Drama
2010, Great Britain
7.4
An Education
An Education
Drama
2009, Great Britain
Watch trailer
7.1
Globe: Romeo and Juliet
Globe: Romeo and Juliet
Theatrical
2009, Great Britain
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree