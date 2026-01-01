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Ellie Kendrick Ellie Kendrick
Kinoafisha Persons Ellie Kendrick

Ellie Kendrick

Ellie Kendrick

Date of Birth
8 June 1990
Age
36 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Occupation
Actress, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Action hero

Popular Films

Upstairs Downstairs 7.6
Upstairs Downstairs (2010)
An Education 7.4
An Education (2009)
Globe: Romeo and Juliet 7.1
Globe: Romeo and Juliet (2009)

Filmography

Bonus Track 6.6
Bonus Track Bonus Track
Comedy, Music 2023, Great Britain
COBRA 6.4
COBRA
Drama, Action 2020, Great Britain
The Levelling 6.4
The Levelling The Levelling
Drama 2016, Great Britain
Cheerful Weather for the Wedding 5.6
Cheerful Weather for the Wedding Cheerful Weather for the Wedding
Drama, Comedy 2011, USA
Watch trailer
Upstairs Downstairs 7.6
Upstairs Downstairs
Drama 2010, Great Britain
An Education 7.4
An Education An Education
Drama 2009, Great Britain
Watch trailer
Globe: Romeo and Juliet 7.1
Globe: Romeo and Juliet Globe: Romeo and Juliet
Theatrical 2009, Great Britain
Show more
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