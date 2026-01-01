Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Aldante Foster Aldante Foster
Kinoafisha Persons Aldante Foster

Aldante Foster

Aldante Foster

Actor type
Horror actor

Popular Films

It Follows 7.3
It Follows (2014)

Filmography

Genre
Year
It Follows 7.3
It Follows It follows
Detective, Horror 2014, USA
Watch trailer
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more