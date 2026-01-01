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Linda Boston Linda Boston
Kinoafisha Persons Linda Boston

Linda Boston

Linda Boston

Date of Birth
1 January 1954
Age
72 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Horror actress, Dramatic actress, Thriller heroine

Popular Films

It Follows 7.3
It Follows (2014)
Jimmy P. 6.1
Jimmy P. (2013)
Street Kings 2: Motor City 4.9
Street Kings 2: Motor City (2011)

Filmography

Genre
Year
It Follows 7.3
It Follows It follows
Detective, Horror 2014, USA
Watch trailer
Jimmy P. 6.1
Jimmy P. Jimmy P.
Drama 2013, USA
Watch trailer
Street Kings 2: Motor City 4.9
Street Kings 2: Motor City Street Kings 2: Motor City
Thriller, Crime, Action 2011, USA
Watch trailer
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