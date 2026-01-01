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About
Filmography
Linda Boston
Linda Boston
Kinoafisha
Persons
Linda Boston
Linda Boston
Linda Boston
Date of Birth
1 January 1954
Age
72 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Horror actress
,
Dramatic actress
,
Thriller heroine
Popular Films
7.3
It Follows
(2014)
6.1
Jimmy P.
(2013)
4.9
Street Kings 2: Motor City
(2011)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Crime
Detective
Drama
Horror
Thriller
Year
All
2014
2013
2011
All
3
Films
3
Actress
3
7.3
It Follows
It follows
Detective, Horror
2014, USA
Watch trailer
6.1
Jimmy P.
Jimmy P.
Drama
2013, USA
Watch trailer
4.9
Street Kings 2: Motor City
Street Kings 2: Motor City
Thriller, Crime, Action
2011, USA
Watch trailer
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