Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kat Mansoor Kat Mansoor
Kinoafisha Persons Kat Mansoor

Kat Mansoor

Kat Mansoor

Occupation
Producer, Actress, Director

Popular Films

Cornucopia 7.3
Cornucopia (2025)
Cow 7.1
Cow (2021)
Rembrandt: From the National Gallery, London and Rijksmuseum, Amsterdam 7.1
Rembrandt: From the National Gallery, London and Rijksmuseum, Amsterdam (2014)

Filmography

Cornucopia 7.3
Cornucopia Cornucopia
Animation, Documentary, Music 2025, USA / Iceland
Watch trailer
Cow 7.1
Cow Cow
Documentary 2021, Great Britain
Rembrandt: From the National Gallery, London and Rijksmuseum, Amsterdam 7.1
Rembrandt: From the National Gallery, London and Rijksmuseum, Amsterdam Rembrandt: From the National Gallery, London and Rijksmuseum, Amsterdam
Documentary 2014, Great Britain
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more