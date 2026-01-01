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Kat Mansoor
Kat Mansoor
Kinoafisha
Persons
Kat Mansoor
Kat Mansoor
Kat Mansoor
Occupation
Producer, Actress, Director
Popular Films
7.3
Cornucopia
(2025)
7.1
Cow
(2021)
7.1
Rembrandt: From the National Gallery, London and Rijksmuseum, Amsterdam
(2014)
Filmography
7.3
Cornucopia
Cornucopia
Animation, Documentary, Music
2025, USA / Iceland
Watch trailer
7.1
Cow
Cow
Documentary
2021, Great Britain
7.1
Rembrandt: From the National Gallery, London and Rijksmuseum, Amsterdam
Rembrandt: From the National Gallery, London and Rijksmuseum, Amsterdam
Documentary
2014, Great Britain
Show more
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