Martin Palmer

Date of Birth
4 November 1959
Age
66 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero
Popular Films
5.8
The Absence of Eden
(2023)
5.2
Beyond the Reach
(2014)
5.8
The Absence of Eden
The Absence of Eden
Drama
2023, USA
5.2
Beyond the Reach
Beyond the Reach
Thriller
2014, USA
