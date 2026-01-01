Martin Palmer

Menu
Date of Birth
4 November 1959
Age
66 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero

Popular Films

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Absence of Eden 5.8
The Absence of Eden The Absence of Eden
Drama 2023, USA
Beyond the Reach 5.2
Beyond the Reach Beyond the Reach
Thriller 2014, USA
