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Laura Wiggins
Laura Wiggins Laura Wiggins
Kinoafisha Persons Laura Wiggins

Laura Wiggins

Laura Wiggins

Date of Birth
8 August 1988
Age
38 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Horror actress, Comedy actress

Popular Films

Chicago P.D. 7.9
Chicago P.D. (2014)
Shameless 7.8
Shameless (2011)
20th Century Women 7.4
20th Century Women (2016)

Filmography

Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase 5.7
Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase
Detective 2019, USA
Along Came the Devil 2 4.3
Along Came the Devil 2 Along Came the Devil 2
Horror, Thriller 2019, USA
Rings 5.6
Rings Rings
Horror, Drama 2017, USA
Watch trailer
20th Century Women 7.4
20th Century Women 20th Century Women
Comedy 2016, USA
Watch trailer
Chicago P.D. 7.9
Chicago P.D.
Drama, Crime 2014, USA
Intelligence 6.6
Intelligence
Action, Sci-Fi 2014, USA/Canada
The Tomorrow People 7
The Tomorrow People
Action, Sci-Fi 2013, USA
Shameless 7.8
Shameless
Drama, Comedy, Crime 2011, USA
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