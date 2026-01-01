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Filmography
Laura Wiggins
Laura Wiggins
Kinoafisha
Persons
Laura Wiggins
Laura Wiggins
Laura Wiggins
Date of Birth
8 August 1988
Age
38 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Horror actress
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
7.9
Chicago P.D.
(2014)
7.8
Shameless
(2011)
7.4
20th Century Women
(2016)
Filmography
5.7
Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase
Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase
Detective
2019, USA
4.3
Along Came the Devil 2
Along Came the Devil 2
Horror, Thriller
2019, USA
5.6
Rings
Rings
Horror, Drama
2017, USA
Watch trailer
7.4
20th Century Women
20th Century Women
Comedy
2016, USA
Watch trailer
7.9
Chicago P.D.
Drama, Crime
2014, USA
6.6
Intelligence
Action, Sci-Fi
2014, USA/Canada
7
The Tomorrow People
Action, Sci-Fi
2013, USA
7.8
Shameless
Drama, Comedy, Crime
2011, USA
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