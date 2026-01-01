Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Alexandre Chacon Alexandre Chacon
Kinoafisha Persons Alexandre Chacon

Alexandre Chacon

Alexandre Chacon

Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Romantic hero, Dramatic actor, The Adventurer

Popular Films

Then She Arrived 6.6
Then She Arrived (2017)
Friends from France 6.1
Friends from France (2013)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Then She Arrived 6.6
Then She Arrived VeAz Hi Hegiaa
Romantic 2017, Israel
Friends from France 6.1
Friends from France Les interdits
Drama, Romantic, History, Adventure 2013, Russia / France
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more