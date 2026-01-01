Menu
Alexandre Chacon
Kinoafisha
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Romantic hero, Dramatic actor, The Adventurer
Popular Films
6.6
Then She Arrived
(2017)
6.1
Friends from France
(2013)
Filmography
6.6
Then She Arrived
VeAz Hi Hegiaa
Romantic
2017, Israel
6.1
Friends from France
Les interdits
Drama, Romantic, History, Adventure
2013, Russia / France
