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Lotti Törnros Lotti Törnros
Kinoafisha Persons Lotti Törnros

Lotti Törnros

Lotti Törnros

Date of Birth
22 August 1972
Age
53 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor

Popular Films

A Pigeon Sat on a Branch Reflecting on Existence 7.3
A Pigeon Sat on a Branch Reflecting on Existence (2014)

Filmography

Genre
Year
A Pigeon Sat on a Branch Reflecting on Existence 7.3
A Pigeon Sat on a Branch Reflecting on Existence En duva satt på en gren och funderade på tillvaron
Drama, Comedy 2014, Sweden / Germany / Norway / France
Watch trailer
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