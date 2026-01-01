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Filmography
Lotti Törnros
Lotti Törnros
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lotti Törnros
Lotti Törnros
Lotti Törnros
Date of Birth
22 August 1972
Age
53 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
7.3
A Pigeon Sat on a Branch Reflecting on Existence
(2014)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Drama
Year
All
2014
All
1
Films
1
Actor
1
7.3
A Pigeon Sat on a Branch Reflecting on Existence
En duva satt på en gren och funderade på tillvaron
Drama, Comedy
2014, Sweden / Germany / Norway / France
Watch trailer
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