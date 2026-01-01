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Natalie Krill Natalie Krill
Kinoafisha Persons Natalie Krill

Natalie Krill

Natalie Krill

Date of Birth
4 February 1983
Age
43 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Height
171 cm (5 ft 7 in)
Eye colour
hazel
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, Fantasy heroine

Popular Films

Man Seeking Woman 7.6
Man Seeking Woman (2015)
Houdini and Doyle 7.5
Houdini and Doyle (2016)
Warehouse 13 7.4
Warehouse 13 (2009)

Filmography

Ransom 6.6
Ransom
Drama, Action, Crime 2017, Canada
Houdini and Doyle 7.5
Houdini and Doyle
Drama, Crime, Detective, 2016, Great Britain
Wynonna Earp 7.4
Wynonna Earp
Drama, Horror, Western 2016, USA
Man Seeking Woman 7.6
Man Seeking Woman
Comedy, Fantasy, Romantic 2015, USA
After the Ball 5.6
After the Ball After the Ball
Comedy 2015, Canada
Watch trailer
Desperately Seeking Santa 5.9
Desperately Seeking Santa Desperately Seeking Santa
Comedy 2011, Canada
Warehouse 13 7.4
Warehouse 13
Drama, Sci-Fi, Thriller 2009, USA
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