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Filmography
Natalie Krill
Natalie Krill
Kinoafisha
Persons
Natalie Krill
Natalie Krill
Natalie Krill
Date of Birth
4 February 1983
Age
43 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Height
171 cm (5 ft 7 in)
Eye colour
hazel
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
,
Fantasy heroine
Popular Films
7.6
Man Seeking Woman
(2015)
7.5
Houdini and Doyle
(2016)
7.4
Warehouse 13
(2009)
Filmography
6.6
Ransom
Drama, Action, Crime
2017, Canada
7.5
Houdini and Doyle
Drama, Crime, Detective,
2016, Great Britain
7.4
Wynonna Earp
Drama, Horror, Western
2016, USA
7.6
Man Seeking Woman
Comedy, Fantasy, Romantic
2015, USA
5.6
After the Ball
After the Ball
Comedy
2015, Canada
Watch trailer
5.9
Desperately Seeking Santa
Desperately Seeking Santa
Comedy
2011, Canada
7.4
Warehouse 13
Drama, Sci-Fi, Thriller
2009, USA
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