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Nelson Aspen
Nelson Aspen
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nelson Aspen
Nelson Aspen
Nelson Aspen
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
7.4
84 Charing Cross Road
(1987)
6.1
These Final Hours
(2013)
Filmography
6.1
These Final Hours
These Final Hours
Drama, Thriller
2013, Australia
7.4
84 Charing Cross Road
84 Charing Cross Road
Biography, Drama, Romantic
1987, Great Britain / USA
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