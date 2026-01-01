Menu
Date of Birth
24 August 1965
Age
60 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Actress, Producer
Height
163 cm (5 ft 4 in)
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, Science-fiction hero
Popular Films
8.0
CODA
(2021)
7.9
Marlee Matlin: Not Alone Anymore
(2025)
7.2
Children of a Lesser God
(1986)
Filmography
7.9
Marlee Matlin: Not Alone Anymore
Marlee Matlin: Not Alone Anymore
Biography, Documentary
2025, USA
7
Accused
Drama, Crime
2022, USA
8
CODA
Coda
Drama
2021, USA
Watch trailer
4.8
Multiverse
Multiverse
Drama, Sci-Fi
2019, Canada
5.6
Some Kind of Beautiful
How to Make Love Like an Englishman
Comedy, Romantic
2014, USA
Watch trailer
6.6
Walker
Walker
Action, Drama, War, History, Adventure, Western
1987, USA / Spain / Mexico
7.2
Children of a Lesser God
Children of a Lesser God
Drama, Romantic
1986, USA
