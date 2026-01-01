Menu
Date of Birth
24 August 1965
Age
60 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Actress, Producer
Height
163 cm (5 ft 4 in)
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, Science-fiction hero

Popular Films

CODA 8.0
CODA (2021)
7.9
Marlee Matlin: Not Alone Anymore (2025)
Children of a Lesser God 7.2
Children of a Lesser God (1986)

Filmography

Genre
Year
7.9
Marlee Matlin: Not Alone Anymore Marlee Matlin: Not Alone Anymore
Biography, Documentary 2025, USA
Accused 7
Accused
Drama, Crime 2022, USA
CODA 8
CODA Coda
Drama 2021, USA
Multiverse 4.8
Multiverse Multiverse
Drama, Sci-Fi 2019, Canada
Some Kind of Beautiful 5.6
Some Kind of Beautiful How to Make Love Like an Englishman
Comedy, Romantic 2014, USA
Walker 6.6
Walker Walker
Action, Drama, War, History, Adventure, Western 1987, USA / Spain / Mexico
Children of a Lesser God 7.2
Children of a Lesser God Children of a Lesser God
Drama, Romantic 1986, USA
