Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Filmography
Emilia Poghosova
Emilia Poghosova
Kinoafisha
Persons
Emilia Poghosova
Emilia Poghosova
Emilia Poghosova
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
6.4
The House in the Heart
(2014)
Filmography
6.4
The House in the Heart
Domik v serdtse
Comedy, Family, Romantic
2014, Armenia / Russia
Watch trailer
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree