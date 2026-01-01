Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Alexander Dsiadevich
Alexander Dsiadevich
Kinoafisha
Persons
Alexander Dsiadevich
Alexander Dsiadevich
Alexander Dsiadevich
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
6.4
The Tribe
(2014)
Filmography
Genre
All
Crime
Drama
Year
All
2014
All
1
Films
1
Actor
1
6.4
The Tribe
Plemya
Crime, Drama
2014, Ukraine / Netherlands
Watch trailer
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree