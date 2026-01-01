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Lachlan Buchanan Lachlan Buchanan
Kinoafisha Persons Lachlan Buchanan

Lachlan Buchanan

Lachlan Buchanan

Date of Birth
25 April 1987
Age
39 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Actor type
Horror actor, Comedy actor, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Station 19 6.9
Station 19 (2018)
Wellmania 6.5
Wellmania (2023)
Dark/Web 5.2
Dark/Web (2019)

Filmography

Wellmania 6.5
Wellmania
Drama, Comedy 2023, Australia
Dark/Web 5.2
Dark/Web
Horror, Sci-Fi, Thriller 2019, USA
Station 19 6.9
Station 19
Drama, Action, Romantic 2018, USA
Muck 3
Muck Muck
Horror 2015, USA
Watch trailer
Behaving Badly 4.8
Behaving Badly Behaving Badly
Comedy 2014, USA
Watch trailer
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