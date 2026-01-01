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Filmography
Lachlan Buchanan
Lachlan Buchanan
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lachlan Buchanan
Lachlan Buchanan
Lachlan Buchanan
Date of Birth
25 April 1987
Age
39 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Actor type
Horror actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
6.9
Station 19
(2018)
6.5
Wellmania
(2023)
5.2
Dark/Web
(2019)
Filmography
6.5
Wellmania
Drama, Comedy
2023, Australia
5.2
Dark/Web
Horror, Sci-Fi, Thriller
2019, USA
6.9
Station 19
Drama, Action, Romantic
2018, USA
3
Muck
Muck
Horror
2015, USA
Watch trailer
4.8
Behaving Badly
Behaving Badly
Comedy
2014, USA
Watch trailer
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