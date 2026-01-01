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About
Filmography
Lina Esco
Lina Esco
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lina Esco
Lina Esco
Lina Esco
Date of Birth
14 May 1985
Age
41 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actress, Producer, Director
Actor type
Science-fiction hero
,
Comedy actor
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.6
S.W.A.T.
(2017)
6.4
London
(2005)
4.0
Free the Nipple
(2014)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Romantic
Sci-Fi
Year
All
2021
2017
2014
2005
All
4
Films
3
TV Shows
1
Actor
3
Director
2
Writer
1
Producer
1
3.4
Doors
Doors
Sci-Fi
2021, USA
7.6
S.W.A.T.
Drama, Action, Crime
2017, USA
4
Free the Nipple
Free the Nipple
Comedy
2014, USA
Watch trailer
6.4
London
London
Drama, Romantic
2005, USA
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