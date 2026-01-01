Menu
Aaron Barnes

Date of Birth
28 January 1985
Age
41 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Actor type
Horror actor, Thriller hero

Popular Films

The Green Inferno 6.4
The Green Inferno (2013)
Knock Knock 5.4
Knock Knock (2015)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Knock Knock 5.4
Knock Knock
Horror, Thriller 2015, Chile / USA
The Green Inferno 6.4
The Green Inferno
Horror, Thriller 2013, USA / Chile
