Aaron Barnes
Date of Birth
28 January 1985
Age
41 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Actor type
Horror actor, Thriller hero
Popular Films
Filmography
5.4
Knock Knock
Knock Knock
Horror, Thriller
2015, Chile / USA
6.4
The Green Inferno
The Green Inferno
Horror, Thriller
2013, USA / Chile
