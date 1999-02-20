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Lea van Acken Lea van Acken
Kinoafisha Persons Lea van Acken

Lea van Acken

Lea van Acken

Date of Birth
20 February 1999
Age
27 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Actor type
Dramatic actress, The Adventurer, Science-fiction heroine

Popular Films

Dark 8.1
Dark (2017)
Stations of the Cross 7.4
Stations of the Cross (2014)
The Island 6.5
The Island (2020)

Filmography

The Island 6.5
The Island
Drama, Thriller 2020, Germany
Dark 8.1
Dark
Drama, Sci-Fi, Mystery 2017, USA
Whisper 3 6.3
Whisper 3 Ostwind 3: Aufbruch nach Ora
Family, Adventure 2017, Germany
Stations of the Cross 7.4
Stations of the Cross Kreuzweg
Drama 2014, Germany
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