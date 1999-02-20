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Filmography
Lea van Acken
Lea van Acken
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lea van Acken
Lea van Acken
Lea van Acken
Date of Birth
20 February 1999
Age
27 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
The Adventurer
,
Science-fiction heroine
Popular Films
8.1
Dark
(2017)
7.4
Stations of the Cross
(2014)
6.5
The Island
(2020)
Filmography
6.5
The Island
Drama, Thriller
2020, Germany
8.1
Dark
Drama, Sci-Fi, Mystery
2017, USA
6.3
Whisper 3
Ostwind 3: Aufbruch nach Ora
Family, Adventure
2017, Germany
7.4
Stations of the Cross
Kreuzweg
Drama
2014, Germany
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