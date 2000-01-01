Mark DiSalle

Menu
Date of Birth
1 January 2000
Age
26 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Producer, Actor, Writer

Popular Films

Bloodsport 7.3
Bloodsport (1988)
4 Minute Mile 6.4
4 Minute Mile (2014)
Kickboxer 6.4
Kickboxer (1989)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Notorious Nick 6
Notorious Nick Notorious Nick
Drama 2021, USA
Kickboxer: Retaliation 5
Kickboxer: Retaliation Kickboxer: Retaliation
Action, Drama 2018, USA
Kickboxer: Vengeance 5.1
Kickboxer: Vengeance Kickboxer
Action, Sport 2016, USA
Mother's Day 5.7
Mother's Day Mother's Day
Drama, Comedy 2015, USA
4 Minute Mile 6.4
4 Minute Mile One Square Mile
Drama 2014, USA
Kickboxer 2: The Road Back 4.6
Kickboxer 2: The Road Back Kickboxer 2: The Road Back
Action, Sport 1991, USA
Kickboxer 6.4
Kickboxer Kickboxer
Action, Thriller, Sport 1989, USA
Bloodsport 7.3
Bloodsport Bloodsport
Sport, Drama, Action 1988, USA
