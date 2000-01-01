Menu
Mark DiSalle
Mark DiSalle
Date of Birth
1 January 2000
Age
26 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Producer, Actor, Writer
Popular Films
7.3
Bloodsport
(1988)
6.4
4 Minute Mile
(2014)
6.4
Kickboxer
(1989)
Filmography
6
Notorious Nick
Notorious Nick
Drama
2021, USA
Watch trailer
5
Kickboxer: Retaliation
Kickboxer: Retaliation
Action, Drama
2018, USA
Watch trailer
5.1
Kickboxer: Vengeance
Kickboxer
Action, Sport
2016, USA
5.7
Mother's Day
Mother's Day
Drama, Comedy
2015, USA
Watch trailer
6.4
4 Minute Mile
One Square Mile
Drama
2014, USA
Watch trailer
4.6
Kickboxer 2: The Road Back
Kickboxer 2: The Road Back
Action, Sport
1991, USA
6.4
Kickboxer
Kickboxer
Action, Thriller, Sport
1989, USA
7.3
Bloodsport
Bloodsport
Sport, Drama, Action
1988, USA
Watch trailer
