Martin Roach
Martin Roach

Martin Roach

Martin Roach

Date of Birth
15 July 1962
Age
63 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Thriller hero, Horror actor, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Lullaby for Pi 6.7
Lullaby for Pi (2010)
Humane 6.4
Humane (2024)
You Gotta Believe 6.2
You Gotta Believe (2024)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Humane 6.4
Humane Humane
Horror, Thriller 2024, Canada / USA
Watch trailer
Hunting Housewives 5
Hunting Housewives Hunting Housewives
Drama, Thriller 2024, Canada / USA
You Gotta Believe 6.2
You Gotta Believe You Gotta Believe
Family, Sport 2024, USA
Believer 4.2
Believer Believer
Thriller 2024, Canada
Watch trailer
Code 8 6.1
Code 8 Code 8
Action, Sci-Fi 2019, Canada
Christmas Inheritance 5.7
Christmas Inheritance Christmas Inheritance
Comedy, Drama, Romantic 2017, USA
Watch trailer
388 Arletta Avenue 5.7
388 Arletta Avenue 388 Arletta Avenue
Thriller 2012, USA
Watch trailer
Lullaby for Pi 6.7
Lullaby for Pi Lullaby for Pi
Drama 2010, France / Canada
Diary of the Dead 5.9
Diary of the Dead Diary of the Dead
Horror, Thriller 2007, USA
Watch trailer
Cube Zero 5.7
Cube Zero Cube Zero
Detective, Thriller, Horror, Sci-Fi 2004, Canada
