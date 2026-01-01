Menu
Martin Roach
Martin Roach
Date of Birth
15 July 1962
Age
63 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Thriller hero, Horror actor, Dramatic actor
Popular Films
6.7
Lullaby for Pi
(2010)
6.4
Humane
(2024)
6.2
You Gotta Believe
(2024)
Filmography
6.4
Humane
Humane
Horror, Thriller
2024, Canada / USA
Watch trailer
5
Hunting Housewives
Hunting Housewives
Drama, Thriller
2024, Canada / USA
6.2
You Gotta Believe
You Gotta Believe
Family, Sport
2024, USA
4.2
Believer
Believer
Thriller
2024, Canada
Watch trailer
6.1
Code 8
Code 8
Action, Sci-Fi
2019, Canada
5.7
Christmas Inheritance
Christmas Inheritance
Comedy, Drama, Romantic
2017, USA
Watch trailer
5.7
388 Arletta Avenue
388 Arletta Avenue
Thriller
2012, USA
Watch trailer
6.7
Lullaby for Pi
Lullaby for Pi
Drama
2010, France / Canada
5.9
Diary of the Dead
Diary of the Dead
Horror, Thriller
2007, USA
Watch trailer
5.7
Cube Zero
Cube Zero
Detective, Thriller, Horror, Sci-Fi
2004, Canada
