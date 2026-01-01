Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Lisa Livingstone Lisa Livingstone
Kinoafisha Persons Lisa Livingstone

Lisa Livingstone

Lisa Livingstone

Date of Birth
1 January 1950
Age
76 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Horror actress, Fantasy heroine

Popular Films

Only Child 7.1
Only Child (2024)
Trust Me 6.9
Trust Me (2017)
The Redwood Massacre 3.2
The Redwood Massacre (2014)

Filmography

Only Child 7.1
Only Child
Comedy, Drama 2024, Great Britain
Trust Me 6.9
Trust Me
Drama, Thriller 2017, Great Britain
The Redwood Massacre 3.2
The Redwood Massacre The Redwood Massacre
Horror, Fantasy 2014, Great Britain
Watch trailer
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more