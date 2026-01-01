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Filmography
Lisa Livingstone
Lisa Livingstone
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lisa Livingstone
Lisa Livingstone
Lisa Livingstone
Date of Birth
1 January 1950
Age
76 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Horror actress
,
Fantasy heroine
Popular Films
7.1
Only Child
(2024)
6.9
Trust Me
(2017)
3.2
The Redwood Massacre
(2014)
Filmography
7.1
Only Child
Comedy, Drama
2024, Great Britain
6.9
Trust Me
Drama, Thriller
2017, Great Britain
3.2
The Redwood Massacre
The Redwood Massacre
Horror, Fantasy
2014, Great Britain
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