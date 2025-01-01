Menu
Joanna Scanlan
Awards
Awards and nominations of Joanna Scanlan
Joanna Scanlan
Awards
Awards and nominations of Joanna Scanlan
BAFTA Awards 2022
Best Actress
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2013
Best Writer: Comedy
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2011
Best Writer
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2010
Female Performance in a Comedy Programme
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2025
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
