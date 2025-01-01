Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Persons Joanna Scanlan Awards

Awards and nominations of Joanna Scanlan

Joanna Scanlan
Awards and nominations of Joanna Scanlan
BAFTA Awards 2022 BAFTA Awards 2022
Best Actress
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2013 BAFTA Awards 2013
Best Writer: Comedy
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2011 BAFTA Awards 2011
Best Writer
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2010 BAFTA Awards 2010
Female Performance in a Comedy Programme
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2025 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2025
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more