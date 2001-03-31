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Edward Jewesbury Edward Jewesbury
Kinoafisha Persons Edward Jewesbury

Edward Jewesbury

Edward Jewesbury

Date of Birth
6 August 1917
Age
83 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Date of death
31 March 2001
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, The Adventurer, Fantasy hero

Popular Films

Richard III 7.6
Richard III (1995)
Peter's Friends 7.2
Peter's Friends (1992)
Dungeons & Dragons 3.5
Dungeons & Dragons (2000)

Filmography

Dungeons & Dragons 3.5
Dungeons & Dragons Dungeons & Dragons
Adventure, Fantasy, Action 2000, USA / Czechia
Richard III 7.6
Richard III Richard III
War, Drama 1995, USA / Great Britain
Peter's Friends 7.3
Peter's Friends Peter's Friends
Drama, Comedy, Romantic 1992, Great Britain
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