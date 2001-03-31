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Filmography
Edward Jewesbury
Edward Jewesbury
Kinoafisha
Persons
Edward Jewesbury
Edward Jewesbury
Edward Jewesbury
Date of Birth
6 August 1917
Age
83 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Date of death
31 March 2001
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
The Adventurer
,
Fantasy hero
Popular Films
7.6
Richard III
(1995)
7.2
Peter's Friends
(1992)
3.5
Dungeons & Dragons
(2000)
Filmography
3.5
Dungeons & Dragons
Dungeons & Dragons
Adventure, Fantasy, Action
2000, USA / Czechia
7.6
Richard III
Richard III
War, Drama
1995, USA / Great Britain
7.3
Peter's Friends
Peter's Friends
Drama, Comedy, Romantic
1992, Great Britain
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