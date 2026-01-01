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Eleanor Gecks Eleanor Gecks
Kinoafisha Persons Eleanor Gecks

Eleanor Gecks

Eleanor Gecks

Actor type
Fantasy hero, Action hero, Romantic hero

Popular Films

You Will Meet a Tall Dark Stranger 6.7
You Will Meet a Tall Dark Stranger (2010)
Dungeons & Dragons: The Book of Vile Darkness 4.4
Dungeons & Dragons: The Book of Vile Darkness (2012)

Filmography

Dungeons & Dragons: The Book of Vile Darkness 4.4
Dungeons & Dragons: The Book of Vile Darkness Dungeons & Dragons: The Book of Vile Darkness
Fantasy, Action 2012, Great Britain
You Will Meet a Tall Dark Stranger 6.7
You Will Meet a Tall Dark Stranger You Will Meet a Tall Dark Stranger
Romantic 2010, USA / Spain
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