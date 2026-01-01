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Eleanor Gecks
Eleanor Gecks
Kinoafisha
Persons
Eleanor Gecks
Eleanor Gecks
Eleanor Gecks
Actor type
Fantasy hero
,
Action hero
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
6.7
You Will Meet a Tall Dark Stranger
(2010)
4.4
Dungeons & Dragons: The Book of Vile Darkness
(2012)
Filmography
4.4
Dungeons & Dragons: The Book of Vile Darkness
Dungeons & Dragons: The Book of Vile Darkness
Fantasy, Action
2012, Great Britain
6.7
You Will Meet a Tall Dark Stranger
You Will Meet a Tall Dark Stranger
Romantic
2010, USA / Spain
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