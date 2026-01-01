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About
Filmography
Myriam François-Cerrah
Myriam François-Cerrah
Kinoafisha
Persons
Myriam François-Cerrah
Myriam François-Cerrah
Myriam François-Cerrah
Date of Birth
1 January 1983
Age
43 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Producer, Actress
Actor type
The Adventurer
,
Fantasy hero
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
7.2
Sense and Sensibility
(1995)
4.8
Paws
(1997)
Filmography
4.8
Paws
Paws
Adventure, Family, Fantasy
1997, Australia / Great Britain
7.2
Sense and Sensibility
Sense and Sensibility
Comedy, Drama, Romantic
1995, USA / Great Britain
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