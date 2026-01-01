Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Myriam François-Cerrah Myriam François-Cerrah
Kinoafisha Persons Myriam François-Cerrah

Myriam François-Cerrah

Myriam François-Cerrah

Date of Birth
1 January 1983
Age
43 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Producer, Actress
Actor type
The Adventurer, Fantasy hero, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Sense and Sensibility 7.2
Sense and Sensibility (1995)
Paws 4.8
Paws (1997)

Filmography

Paws 4.8
Paws Paws
Adventure, Family, Fantasy 1997, Australia / Great Britain
Sense and Sensibility 7.2
Sense and Sensibility Sense and Sensibility
Comedy, Drama, Romantic 1995, USA / Great Britain
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more