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About
Filmography
Loles León
Loles León
Kinoafisha
Persons
Loles León
Loles León
Loles León
Date of Birth
1 August 1950
Age
75 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Height
159 cm (5 ft 3 in)
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Dramatic actress
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
7.0
Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown
(1987)
6.8
Tie Me Up! Tie Me Down!
(1990)
6.7
The Girl of Your Dreams
(1998)
Filmography
Genre
All
Adventure
Animation
Comedy
Documentary
Drama
Family
Festival
Music
Year
All
2024
2016
2005
2003
1998
1991
1990
1987
All
8
Films
8
Actress
8
5.3
Padre no hay más que uno 4: Campanas de boda
Padre no hay más que uno 4
Comedy, Family
2024, Spain
4.8
The Queen of Spain
La reina de España
Drama, Comedy
2016, Spain
Watch trailer
4.1
Desde que amanece apetece
Desde que amanece apetece
Comedy, Festival
2005, Spain
5.1
Cid: La leyenda, El
Cid: La leyenda, El
Adventure, Animation
2003, Spain
6.7
The Girl of Your Dreams
La niña de tus ojos
Comedy, Drama
1998, Spain
6.4
In Bed with Madonna
Madonna: Truth or Dare
Documentary, Music
1991, USA
6.8
Tie Me Up! Tie Me Down!
Tie me up! Tie me down!
Comedy, Drama
1990, Spain
7
Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown
Mujeres al borde de un ataque de nervios
Drama, Comedy
1987, Spain
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