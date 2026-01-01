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Loles León Loles León
Kinoafisha Persons Loles León

Loles León

Loles León

Date of Birth
1 August 1950
Age
75 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Height
159 cm (5 ft 3 in)
Actor type
Comedy actress, Dramatic actress, The Adventurer

Popular Films

Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown 7.0
Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown (1987)
Tie Me Up! Tie Me Down! 6.8
Tie Me Up! Tie Me Down! (1990)
The Girl of Your Dreams 6.7
The Girl of Your Dreams (1998)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Padre no hay más que uno 4: Campanas de boda 5.3
Padre no hay más que uno 4: Campanas de boda Padre no hay más que uno 4
Comedy, Family 2024, Spain
The Queen of Spain 4.8
The Queen of Spain La reina de España
Drama, Comedy 2016, Spain
Watch trailer
Desde que amanece apetece 4.1
Desde que amanece apetece Desde que amanece apetece
Comedy, Festival 2005, Spain
Cid: La leyenda, El 5.1
Cid: La leyenda, El Cid: La leyenda, El
Adventure, Animation 2003, Spain
The Girl of Your Dreams 6.7
The Girl of Your Dreams La niña de tus ojos
Comedy, Drama 1998, Spain
In Bed with Madonna 6.4
In Bed with Madonna Madonna: Truth or Dare
Documentary, Music 1991, USA
Tie Me Up! Tie Me Down! 6.8
Tie Me Up! Tie Me Down! Tie me up! Tie me down!
Comedy, Drama 1990, Spain
Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown 7
Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown Mujeres al borde de un ataque de nervios
Drama, Comedy 1987, Spain
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