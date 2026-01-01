Manuel Gómez Pereira

Menu
Date of Birth
8 December 1958
Age
67 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Writer, Director
Popular Films
8.1
Gran Hotel
(2011)
7.5
Velvet
(2014)
7.3
Cable Girls
(2017)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Crime
Detective
Drama
History
Romantic
Year
All
2025
2019
2017
2014
2011
1996
All
7
Films
3
TV Shows
4
Director
7
Writer
2
Producer
1
5
Un funeral de locos
Un funeral de locos
Comedy
2025, Spain
7.1
La cena
La cena
Comedy, Drama, History
2025, Spain / France
6.6
High Seas
Drama, Crime, Detective
2019, Spain
7.3
Cable Girls
Drama, Romantic
2017, Spain
7.5
Velvet
Drama
2014, Spain
8.1
Gran Hotel
Drama
2011, Spain
6.5
Love Can Seriously Damage Your Health
El amor perjudica seriamente la salud
Comedy, Romantic
1996, Spain / France
