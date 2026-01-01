Menu
Manuel Gómez Pereira

Manuel Gómez Pereira

Date of Birth
8 December 1958
Age
67 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Writer, Director

Popular Films

Gran Hotel 8.1
Gran Hotel (2011)
Velvet 7.5
Velvet (2014)
Cable Girls 7.3
Cable Girls (2017)

Filmography

Genre
Year
5
Un funeral de locos Un funeral de locos
Comedy 2025, Spain
7.1
La cena La cena
Comedy, Drama, History 2025, Spain / France
High Seas 6.6
High Seas
Drama, Crime, Detective 2019, Spain
Cable Girls 7.3
Cable Girls
Drama, Romantic 2017, Spain
Velvet 7.5
Velvet
Drama 2014, Spain
Gran Hotel 8.1
Gran Hotel
Drama 2011, Spain
Love Can Seriously Damage Your Health 6.5
Love Can Seriously Damage Your Health El amor perjudica seriamente la salud
Comedy, Romantic 1996, Spain / France
