María Pujalte
Date of Birth
22 December 1966
Age
59 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Romantic actress, Voice actress
Popular Films
7.4
Los misterios de Laura
(2009)
6.6
Elisa & Marcela
(2019)
6.2
Clanes
(2024)
Filmography
5
6.2
Clanes
Drama, Action, Thriller
2024, Spain
6.6
Elisa & Marcela
Elisa y Marcela / Elisa & Marcela
Drama, Romantic, Biography
2019, Spain
4.6
Tom Little and the Magic Mirror
Meñique y el espejo mágico / Tom Little and The Magic Mirror
Animation, Family
2015, Spain / Cuba
7.4
Los misterios de Laura
Drama, Comedy
2009, Spain
5.5
Entre rojas
Entre rojas
Drama
1995, Spain
