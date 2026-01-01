Menu
María Pujalte

Date of Birth
22 December 1966
Age
59 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Romantic actress, Voice actress

Popular Films

Elisa & Marcela 6.6
Elisa & Marcela (2019)
Clanes 6.2
Clanes (2024)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Clanes
Drama, Action, Thriller 2024, Spain
Elisa & Marcela 6.6
Elisa & Marcela Elisa y Marcela / Elisa & Marcela
Drama, Romantic, Biography 2019, Spain
Tom Little and the Magic Mirror 4.6
Tom Little and the Magic Mirror Meñique y el espejo mágico / Tom Little and The Magic Mirror
Animation, Family 2015, Spain / Cuba
Los misterios de Laura
Drama, Comedy 2009, Spain
Entre rojas 5.5
Entre rojas Entre rojas
Drama 1995, Spain
