Mariangela D'Abbraccio
Mariangela D'Abbraccio
Mariangela D'Abbraccio
Mariangela D'Abbraccio
Mariangela D'Abbraccio
Date of Birth
27 May 1962
Age
63 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Popular Films
5.8
Per amore, solo per amore
(1993)
5.8
Per amore, solo per amore
Per amore, solo per amore
History
1993, Italy
