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About
Filmography
Lucia Sardo
Lucia Sardo
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lucia Sardo
Lucia Sardo
Lucia Sardo
Date of Birth
13 December 1952
Age
73 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
6.9
The Sicilian Girl
(2008)
5.8
Italo Barocco
(2014)
5.8
Salvatore, This Is Life
(2006)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Drama
Year
All
2014
2010
2008
2006
1993
All
5
Films
5
Actress
5
5.8
Italo Barocco
Italo Barocco
Comedy
2014, Italy
5.6
Lost Kisses
I baci mai dati
Drama
2010, Italy
6.9
The Sicilian Girl
Siciliana ribelle, La
Drama
2008, Italy
5.8
Salvatore, This Is Life
Salvatore - Questa è la vita
Drama
2006, Italy
5.1
The Rebel
La ribelle
Drama
1993, Italy
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