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Lucia Sardo Lucia Sardo
Kinoafisha Persons Lucia Sardo

Lucia Sardo

Lucia Sardo

Date of Birth
13 December 1952
Age
73 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress

Popular Films

The Sicilian Girl 6.9
The Sicilian Girl (2008)
Italo Barocco 5.8
Italo Barocco (2014)
Salvatore, This Is Life 5.8
Salvatore, This Is Life (2006)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Italo Barocco 5.8
Italo Barocco Italo Barocco
Comedy 2014, Italy
5.6
Lost Kisses I baci mai dati
Drama 2010, Italy
The Sicilian Girl 6.9
The Sicilian Girl Siciliana ribelle, La
Drama 2008, Italy
Salvatore, This Is Life 5.8
Salvatore, This Is Life Salvatore - Questa è la vita
Drama 2006, Italy
The Rebel 5.1
The Rebel La ribelle
Drama 1993, Italy
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