Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Alana Austin
Alana Austin
Kinoafisha
Persons
Alana Austin
Alana Austin
Alana Austin
Date of Birth
6 April 1982
Age
44 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
6.4
A Simple Twist of Fate
(1994)
5.4
North
(1994)
3.8
Motocross Kids
(2004)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Comedy
Drama
Family
Romantic
Year
All
2005
2004
1994
All
4
Films
4
Actor
4
3.5
Popstar
Popstar
Comedy, Romantic, Family
2005, USA
3.8
Motocross Kids
Motocross Kids
Family, Action
2004, USA
5.4
North
North
Drama, Comedy, Family
1994, USA
6.4
A Simple Twist of Fate
A Simple Twist of Fate
Comedy, Drama
1994, USA
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree