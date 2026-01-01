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Filmography
Niko Vakkuri
Niko Vakkuri
Kinoafisha
Persons
Niko Vakkuri
Niko Vakkuri
Niko Vakkuri
Date of Birth
4 July 1988
Age
38 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
6.6
Heart of a Lion
(2013)
5.6
Gold Digger
(2016)
5.6
Korso
(2014)
Filmography
5.6
Gold Digger
Onnenonkija
Comedy
2016, Finland
5.6
Korso
Korso
Musical, Sport, Drama
2014, Finland
6.6
Heart of a Lion
Leijonasydän
Romantic, Drama
2013, Finland / Sweden
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