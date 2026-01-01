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Niko Vakkuri Niko Vakkuri
Kinoafisha Persons Niko Vakkuri

Niko Vakkuri

Niko Vakkuri

Date of Birth
4 July 1988
Age
38 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

Heart of a Lion 6.6
Heart of a Lion (2013)
Gold Digger 5.6
Gold Digger (2016)
Korso 5.6
Korso (2014)

Filmography

Gold Digger 5.6
Gold Digger Onnenonkija
Comedy 2016, Finland
Korso 5.6
Korso Korso
Musical, Sport, Drama 2014, Finland
Heart of a Lion 6.6
Heart of a Lion Leijonasydän
Romantic, Drama 2013, Finland / Sweden
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