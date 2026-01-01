Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Persons Jane Lapotaire Awards

Awards and nominations of Jane Lapotaire

Jane Lapotaire
Awards and nominations of Jane Lapotaire
BAFTA Awards 1989 BAFTA Awards 1989
Best Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1978 BAFTA Awards 1978
Best Actress
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more