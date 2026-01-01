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Jane Lapotaire
Awards
Awards and nominations of Jane Lapotaire
Jane Lapotaire
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Jane Lapotaire
BAFTA Awards 1989
Best Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1978
Best Actress
Nominee
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