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Alwara Höfels Alwara Höfels
Kinoafisha Persons Alwara Höfels

Alwara Höfels

Alwara Höfels

Date of Birth
6 April 1982
Age
44 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor, The Adventurer

Popular Films

When We Leave 7.6
When We Leave (2010)
Suck Me Shakespeer 7.4
Suck Me Shakespeer (2013)
Keinohrhasen 7.2
Keinohrhasen (2007)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Wow! Nachricht aus dem All 6.1
Wow! Nachricht aus dem All Wow! Nachricht aus dem All
Adventure, Family, Fantasy 2023, Germany
Watch trailer
Suck Me Shakespeer 7.4
Suck Me Shakespeer Fack ju Göhte
Comedy 2013, Germany
Watch trailer
When We Leave 7.6
When We Leave Die Fremde / When We Leave
Drama 2010, Germany
Watch trailer
Phantom Pain 6.9
Phantom Pain Phantomschmerz
Drama 2009, Germany
Watch trailer
Keinohrhasen 7.2
Keinohrhasen Keinohrhasen
Romantic, Comedy 2007, Germany
Watch trailer
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