Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Alwara Höfels
Alwara Höfels
Kinoafisha
Persons
Alwara Höfels
Alwara Höfels
Alwara Höfels
Date of Birth
6 April 1982
Age
44 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Dramatic actor
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
7.6
When We Leave
(2010)
7.4
Suck Me Shakespeer
(2013)
7.2
Keinohrhasen
(2007)
Filmography
Genre
All
Adventure
Comedy
Drama
Family
Fantasy
Romantic
Year
All
2023
2013
2010
2009
2007
All
5
Films
5
Actor
5
6.1
Wow! Nachricht aus dem All
Wow! Nachricht aus dem All
Adventure, Family, Fantasy
2023, Germany
Watch trailer
7.4
Suck Me Shakespeer
Fack ju Göhte
Comedy
2013, Germany
Watch trailer
7.6
When We Leave
Die Fremde / When We Leave
Drama
2010, Germany
Watch trailer
6.9
Phantom Pain
Phantomschmerz
Drama
2009, Germany
Watch trailer
7.2
Keinohrhasen
Keinohrhasen
Romantic, Comedy
2007, Germany
Watch trailer
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree