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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Maksim Demchenko
Maksim Demchenko
Kinoafisha
Persons
Maksim Demchenko
Maksim Demchenko
Maksim Demchenko
Occupation
Director, Writer, Producer
Actor type
Romantic hero
Popular Films
7.9
Poteryannyj klyuch
(2025)
7.6
Lihach
(2019)
7.2
Lihach 4
(2025)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Crime
Detective
Drama
Family
Romantic
Year
All
2025
2023
2022
2021
2020
2019
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2000
All
25
Films
7
TV Shows
18
Director
23
Actor
2
7.9
Poteryannyj klyuch
Romantic
2025, Russia
6.8
Krugi na vode
Drama, Romantic
2025, Russia
U samogo morya
Drama, Romantic
2025, Russia
7.2
Lihach 4
Detective, Crime
2025, Russia
Sem minus odin
Detective
2023, Russia
Moya zemlya
Romantic
2022, Russia
7.2
Klyuch ot vseh dverey
Drama
2021, Russia
Perekati-pole
Drama, Romantic
2021, Russia
Deti vetra
Romantic, Detective
2020, Russia
Angel-hranitel
Romantic
2019, Russia
7.6
Lihach
Detective, Adventure
2019, Russia
Vtoraya pervaya lyubov
Drama, Romantic, Detective
2019, Russia
Mama Lyuba
Romantic
2017, Russia
5.2
Ura! Kanikuly!
Ura! Kanikuly!
Family
2016, Russia
Watch trailer
Eho greha
Romantic
2016, Russia
Slomannye sudby
Drama, Romantic
2015, Russia
Ya ne smogu tebya zabyt
Romantic
2014, Russia
Mama Lyuba
Romantic
2014, Russia
6.4
Speshite lubit
Speshite lubit
Romantic
2014, Russia
Обними меня
Обними меня
Drama, Romantic
2014, Russia
Chuzhaya zhenschina
Romantic
2013, Russia
5.3
Odnazhdy prestupiv chertu
Odnazhdy prestupiv chertu
Detective, Romantic
2013, Russia
Vo sadu li v ogorode
Romantic
2012, Russia
5
Tough guy
Tough guy
Action
2012, Russia
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