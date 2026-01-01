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Maksim Demchenko
Maksim Demchenko Maksim Demchenko
Kinoafisha Persons Maksim Demchenko

Maksim Demchenko

Maksim Demchenko

Occupation
Director, Writer, Producer
Actor type
Romantic hero

Popular Films

Poteryannyj klyuch 7.9
Poteryannyj klyuch (2025)
Lihach 7.6
Lihach (2019)
Lihach 4 7.2
Lihach 4 (2025)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Poteryannyj klyuch 7.9
Poteryannyj klyuch
Romantic 2025, Russia
Krugi na vode 6.8
Krugi na vode
Drama, Romantic 2025, Russia
U samogo morya
U samogo morya
Drama, Romantic 2025, Russia
Lihach 4 7.2
Lihach 4
Detective, Crime 2025, Russia
Sem minus odin
Sem minus odin
Detective 2023, Russia
Moya zemlya
Moya zemlya
Romantic 2022, Russia
Klyuch ot vseh dverey 7.2
Klyuch ot vseh dverey
Drama 2021, Russia
Perekati-pole
Perekati-pole
Drama, Romantic 2021, Russia
Deti vetra
Deti vetra
Romantic, Detective 2020, Russia
Angel-hranitel
Angel-hranitel
Romantic 2019, Russia
Lihach 7.6
Lihach
Detective, Adventure 2019, Russia
Vtoraya pervaya lyubov
Vtoraya pervaya lyubov
Drama, Romantic, Detective 2019, Russia
Mama Lyuba
Romantic 2017, Russia
Ura! Kanikuly! 5.2
Ura! Kanikuly! Ura! Kanikuly!
Family 2016, Russia
Watch trailer
Eho greha
Eho greha
Romantic 2016, Russia
Slomannye sudby
Slomannye sudby
Drama, Romantic 2015, Russia
Ya ne smogu tebya zabyt
Ya ne smogu tebya zabyt
Romantic 2014, Russia
Mama Lyuba
Mama Lyuba
Romantic 2014, Russia
Speshite lubit 6.4
Speshite lubit Speshite lubit
Romantic 2014, Russia
Обними меня
Обними меня Обними меня
Drama, Romantic 2014, Russia
Chuzhaya zhenschina
Chuzhaya zhenschina
Romantic 2013, Russia
Odnazhdy prestupiv chertu 5.3
Odnazhdy prestupiv chertu Odnazhdy prestupiv chertu
Detective, Romantic 2013, Russia
Vo sadu li v ogorode
Vo sadu li v ogorode
Romantic 2012, Russia
Tough guy 5
Tough guy Tough guy
Action 2012, Russia
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